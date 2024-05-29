Voters share their hopes for the outcome of the elections

Reading Time: 5 minutes

As South Africa heads to the polls today, voters have shared what they hope to be the outcome of the country’s 7th democratic elections.

Voters in Johannesburg have braved the morning chill to queue outside voting stations, eagerly waiting to cast their ballots.

At the Robindale primary school voting station in Randburg, north of the city – more than 3600 people are registered to vote.

Residents who joined the queue from six o’clock this morning told SABC News that they hope there will be positive change post the elections.

“I’m coming to be number one because I want to vote for change. I’m feeling very, very, very good,” says one voter.

Another adds, “I feel good. I was up late last night doing an assignment, but other than that, no, I’m excited. Also my first time, yes. I can finally make a contribution to the country.”

Limpopo

Some eligible voters in Thabazimbi, Limpopo, who are at work, say they will vote later during the day.

Electoral Commission staff arrived at a voting station in Regorogile township an hour before the opening time.

Relebogile Ndwandwe from the Eastern Cape, explains that he has been voting in Thabazimbi for several years.

“I’m going to work as I’m speaking now, around 6 I should be inside. In about two hours I will be back to vote and then head back to work again. It is my democratic right, I have to vote; if I don’t vote who will vote for me?” says Ndwandwe.

A voter in Kotishing village outside Polokwane in Limpopo, wants the government to intensify its fight against the trafficking and abusing of drugs.

The voter was among the first people to cast their ballots this morning.

“I have voted, I want the party that I have voted for to fight drug dealing in the country, the drugs are destroying the future of our children, some are school drop outs because of drug abuse, we won’t have police and soldiers as children are using drugs,” says this voter.

Staying in Limpopo, some voters in Mushongoville in Musina, say that they expect the incoming government to make the needs of students at tertiary institutions its priority.

Speaking after voting, 19-year-old Matodzi Mulaudzi, who is voting for the first time, explains some of the challenges that students are facing.

“After this election, I’m expecting to get free education…I’ve been paying R2400 per module and R650 per subject, so I’m expecting for those fees to be decreased or maybe they can be canceled, so we can get a free education. They will be saying if you don’t have education, you are nothing but then when you want to study, they always put fees that we can’t even afford and NSFAS doesn’t even pay out…learners are even dropping out, going back home, because they can’t afford food and accommodation around here is too expensive,” says Mulaudzi.

Mpumalanga

Some residents of Wesselton township near Ermelo in Mpumalanga, say they hope their vote will help to bring development to their area.

They also braved the cold weather to queue at various voting stations.

Some residents arrived an hour before the opening of the voting stations.

They say a lack of water and sanitation are some of the challenges they are facing.

“We voted for councillors in 2021 with a hope that we will get a better life. The current government is failing us. There is no service delivery in our ward,” says one voter.

Northern Cape

Various voters at the Kuruman Library voting station in the Ga Segonyana Municipal area in the Northern Cape, are excited about casting their ballots.

This is despite the chilly weather and the delay in opening the voting station following a power outage.

People started queuing since half past six this morning.

One voter says, “I am excited I am here to make change in South Africa because we are tired. It’s nice weather today, I am positive and I am positive about the election, I hope the right party wins. It feels good we must support our country.”

KwaZulu-Natal

Despite temperatures as low as four degrees Celsius, voters joined the queue outside Hlalanathi high school in Madadeni outside Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal.

The first person entered the voting station at a quarter past seven.

Elderly voters didn’t take too kindly to not being able to vote at seven o’clock.

“They are starting late instead of starting at 7 o’clock. And then me, I’m freezing there. I’m going to the hospital to take the diabetes tablet. I’m rushing to the hospital so it’s too late. On the TV they’re writing 7 until 9, but they didn’t do that,” shares an elderly voter.

However one 18-year-old is excited about voting for the first time.

“I feel like I’ve made a choice finally, like I have a choice in the country, a say I guess. It feels good to vote for the first time.”

