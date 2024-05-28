Voters living with disabilities hopeful for skills training

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Voters living with disabilities in Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape, are hopeful the seventh administration will provide easy access to skills for people living with disabilities.

One of the voters from Gqeberha, Chuma Kopo-Mafempi who is visually impaired, says there are no braille adult schools in her vicinity.

“I would like the government to create more jobs for us as blind people, and also those who are deaf, they need schools. Government must create more skills like computer skills training, the electronic ones and also the brailles”

2024 Elections | As a visually impaired person the voting very well: Chuma Kopo-Mafempi



Economic participation

Visually impaired Kimberley residents used Braille to cast their votes on Tuesday. Those who voted say they are hoping for a government that will consider the needs of the visually impaired and have inclusive policies that allow for their economic participation.

A resident says, “I am very happy to vote today. I just hope I will see changes in my voting, and as a blind person, the disabled should get jobs.”

“The reason why I voted today is because I want to see change. As people living with disabilities, we need houses, we need services, we need jobs. They say there are no jobs for us because we can’t see and that’s all we want now,” adds another one.