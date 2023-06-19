As the country celebrates Youth Month under the theme “Accelerating youth economic emancipation for a sustainable future”, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has begun a number of voter education initiatives to gear the youth up for the upcoming 2024 national elections.

It says that voter education among the youth is needed to remind them about the importance of actively shaping their futures by voting.

Deputy Manager for Civic and Democracy Education at the IEC, Mfundo Shabane spoke to SABC News about some of the new methods used to attract the youth to the polling stations next year.

“The IEC started to have youth programs as early as March and to tertiary institutions we are having that program till September. In April we worked with schools in a democracy school programme where we were visiting different schools to educate the youth and register them as potential voters.”