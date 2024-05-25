Vote for us to liberate South Africa: DA

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Democratic Alliance (DA) calls on voters across South Africa to vote for the party to liberate the country. This comes as the party this weekend closed its provincial election campaign with a rally in Belhar in the Western Cape.

Thousands of supporters came out to pledge their support for the party.

While the opposition party aims to keep the Western Cape under its control, the party’s leadership maintains that the DA is the only party that can rescue South Africa and ensure good, clean governance.

In his address to supporters, DA Federal leader John Steenhuisen said the party would continue to fight for the heart and soul of the Western Cape.

“I’ve got a message today from this podium in Belhar and that’s for the ANC, the EFF and the Patriotic Alliance. The people of the Western Cape will never allow your politics of division to prosper here in this part of the country. Not through the front door, not through the back door, not through any door will you take power here in the Western Cape because we stand united in prospect and the future for our country,” he says.

Tertius Simmers, DA Western Cape leader meanwhile, told supporters: “I know the DA is ready. Are you ready? I know the voters in the Western Cape are ready. Together it is our time to rescue our beloved country.”

Among other matters listed in its manifesto, the DA promises to build on the performance it has already shown while governing the Western Cape.

It has committed to creating more jobs, improving safety and security and developing solutions to deal with the ongoing energy crisis in the country.

DA Western Cape Premier candidate Alan Winde says: “(We’re) talking about creating more jobs and improved service delivery and building on the work already done to improve the quality of life for residents in the Western Cape.”

The DA is expected to hold its final rally in Gauteng on Sunday.

2024 Elections | DA supporters vow to keep the Western Cape ‘blue’