Residents of Vondo outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo are concerned about the safety of hundreds of learners who use an unsafe makeshift bridge on their way to school.

The village is located on top of a hill near the sacred Thathe Vondo forest.

It has no secondary school and health facilities, forcing residents to frequent neighbouring villages for amenities.

The only way to get out of the village is through Phiphidi and the Mutshundudi river runs between the villages.

There is no accessible road network in the village.

Some residents feel that the makeshift bridge is a death trap.

“We have got a big problem here with this bridge…as you can see (it) is broken, totally broken because when we walk on top, we fear our lives that maybe I will fall, or something can happen. If we can get help maybe it can be a better solution…I feel fear because I don’t have another road.”