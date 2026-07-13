Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Volkswagen CEO threatens 50,000 more job cuts in memo to staff

  • File photo of Volkswagen cars parked outside a VW dealership in London, Britain November 5, 2015.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

Volkswagen could ​cut around 50,000 additional jobs ‌based on calculations aimed at bringing the carmaker into line ​with the cost competitiveness ​of other companies, CEO Oliver Blume ⁠told staff in an ​internal memo seen by Reuters ​on Monday.

After already agreeing to 50,000 job cuts across the group, including ​its Porsche, opens new tab and Audi ​subsidiaries, the company must work on ‌reducing costs further, having calculated a cost disadvantage versus comparable companies of 20%, Blume said.

This ​means a “theoretical ​deduction” ⁠of another 50,000 jobs worldwide, according to the ​memo.

“We are currently assessing ​across ⁠all brands, companies and regions how many adjustments are ⁠actually ​necessary and feasible,” ​Blume said in the document.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News