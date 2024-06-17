Vodacom witness back on the stand in Meyiwa murder trial

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Vodacom forensic liaison supervisor, Pinky Vythilingam, will be back on the stand when the Senzo Meyiwa trial resumes in the Pretoria high court. Last week Vythilingam read out a long list of calls between accused number 2, Bongani Ntanzi and his girlfriend.

Ntanzi, who is on trial with four others, initially claimed his cell phone was confiscated by the investigating officers immediately after his arrest in June 2020.

Ntanzi’s lawyer advocate, Sipho Ramosepele, conceded last week that the number which was active months after his client’s incarceration did belong to Ntanzi.

Sibanda: One belongs to accused number 2 and the other one belongs to Olebogeng Phethane (partner).

Ramosepele: My Lord this data is this data. It’s not going to change. It speaks for itself.

Judge: Why do we go on and on like Nelson Mandela is resurrected?

Ramosepele: And we concede that like number belongs to the ex-girlfriend of accused number 2. And we concede that the transactions, they speak for themselves my Lord.