Vodacom to appeal SCA ruling on Makete’s compensation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Vodacom is heading to the Constitutional Court over the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA) judgment on Nkosana Makate’s Please Call Me Case.

The telecommunications giant in a statement says: “There are key aspects of the matter which do not accord with the spirit of the law and that the judgment and order are fundamentally flawed”.

On February 6, the SCA upheld a High Court ruling regarding compensation to Makate.

The ruling states that Vodacom must pay Makate between 5% and 7.5% of the total voice revenue generated by the Please Call Me product over 18 years, plus interest.

Vodacom says this is because the SCA overlooked or ignored many of the issues between the parties, their evidence and submissions relating to those issues.

The telecommunications giant says it has previously negotiated with Makate in an attempt to agree on reasonable compensation payable to him.

However, these efforts, to date, have failed.

Makate’s legal team calculated that Vodacom generated R205 billion over 18 years through Please Call Me, therefore, when adding interest, Makate wants around R20 billion from Vodacom.

Please Call Me | Makate vs Vodacom court battle continues