Vodacom profits hit by Ethiopia loss

The company, majority-owned by Britain’s Vodafone, co-launched Safaricom Ethiopia in 2022 as part of a consortium, betting that the populous nation will power growth after about five years of investment. Vodacom has a direct 5.7% stake.

The biggest telecoms operator in South Africa said headline earnings per share (HEPS), a profit measure, fell to 846 cents in the year ended March 31 from 948 cents a year earlier.

Group CEO Shameel Joosub said weaker exchange rates across markets including the recent devaluation of the Egyptian pound contributed to the decline in HEPS.

He said despite start-up costs associated with operations in Ethiopia, Safaricom has confirmed that its network roll-out was on track in Africa’s second-most populous country after Nigeria.