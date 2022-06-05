Russian president Vladimir Putin has said efforts by Western countries to supply Ukraine with longer range missiles won’t change anything on the battlefield.

Putin told Russian television that the aim appears to be to drag out the conflict. Russia invaded Ukraine more than three months ago claiming it wanted to degasify and demilitarise its neighbour to the west.

Ukraine had expressed interest in joining the European Union (EU) and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Putin has also threatened to attack new targets in Ukraine if the deliveries of longer range missiles from the West went ahead.

Putin says, “If missiles are being supplied, we will draw the appropriate conclusions and use our weapons which we have enough, to strike targets we haven’t yet hit. All this kerfuffle around additional arms deliveries, serves only one goal, to prolong the armed conflict as long as possible.”

Video| Russian President Vladimir Putin authorises a military operation in eastern Ukraine