The hospitality industry in KwaZulu-Natal says it’s set to receive visitors as it anticipates a bumper Easter long weekend.

Provincial tourism authorities say visitors will be spoilt for choice.

Scores of visitors are expected to make their way to Durban for the Easter weekend.

Tourism KZN says preliminary hospitality bookings show that about half a million local visitors and 50 000 international visitors are expected to visit the province.

The hospitality industry took a knock during the festive season because of the fluctuating levels of e-coli at the Durban beaches.

This was caused by damaged sewer infrastructure during the April floods last year.

Establishments along the coast say business is picking up and is looking better compared to the past festive season.

