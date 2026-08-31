Virginia Daycare officials suspended following death of one-year-old

Three daycare centre officials have been suspended in Virginia in the Free State after one-year-old Naledi Rapuleng lost her life.

Rapuleng sustained head injuries and was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for three weeks.

It is alleged that a wooden cot fell on her while she was sleeping on the floor.

The one-year-old’s family members say they do not believe the story given to them by the daycare centre.

Her grandmother, Montsheng Rapuleng, says she was told that Naledi fell with the cot when she had just parked her car outside.

“They acted like the incident had just happened, but when I saw her, her head was already swollen, and she had bruises. Naledi didn’t even open her eyes or move; she already seemed dead.”