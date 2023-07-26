The bail application for eight police officers accused of violently assaulting three members of the public on the N1 highway in Johannesburg earlier this month is continuing in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning.

The officers, who are part of Deputy President’s Paul Mashatile’s VIP Protection Services Unit, are being charged with pointing a firearm, damage to property, assault with intent to do grievously bodily harm, reckless and negligent driving and attempt to defeat the ends of justice.

The court has heard that the state witness being referred to as “Mr Kun” has received threatening messages from the officers.

State prosecutor Advocate Elize Le Roux told the court that the evidence from the state witness corroborates with that of the video footage, widely circulated on social media.

State witness being referred to as “Mr Kun” who works in the security industry, received the video from the motorists who recorded the footage on the N1.

The court is expected to play the video for the viewing of lawyers representing the accused.

The state has indicated that their investigation is at an advanced stage, however key leads are being followed.

