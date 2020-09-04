ANC MP Vincent Smith claimed that the money he received was a personal loan from the former Bosasa Chief Operating Officer Angelo Agrizzi.

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Johannesburg will on Friday hear evidence from the African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Vincent Smith.

His testimony relates to allegations that he received security upgrades and other benefits from Bosasa over a three-year period starting in 2015.

In 2019, former Bosasa Chief Operations Officer Angelo Agrizzi testified that Smith received a R100 000 monthly payment to influence committees in Parliament in favour of the company.

Smith claimed that the monies he received were loans from Agrizzi.

Smith previously served as Chairperson of Parliament’s Standing Committee on the Auditor-General as well as the crucial Ad Hoc Committee on the Funding of Political Parties and the Joint Constitutional Review Committee.

On Thursday, former Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane denied having knowledge of any security upgrades to her home being paid for by Bosasa.

Evidence leader, Viwe Notshe, said documents showed that the state did not pay for the security upgrades to her home.

State Capture Inquiry, 03 September 2020


