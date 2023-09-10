Vietnam’s top leader, the Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, said on Sunday during a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Hanoi that the country’s relationship with Washington had been upgraded to the top level.

Trong said the countries had agreed to upgrade their ties toa “comprehensive strategic partnership,” the highest level in Vietnam’s ranking, and the same it has with China and Russia.

The U.S. has been pushing for stronger ties for months as it sees the Southeast Asian nation as a key country in its strategy to secure global supply chains from China-related risks.