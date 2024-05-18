Vietnam police minister elected new state president

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Vietnam’s Communist Party on Saturday named the country’s police minister To Lam as the state president and also nominated a new head of the parliament in a major leadership reshuffle.

Unprecedentedly for a one-party nation once known for its stable politics, two state presidents and a parliament speaker have stepped down in less than 18 months, all for reasons which the government listed as “wrongdoing” amid a major anti-graft campaign.

After approval from parliament, which could come next week, General Lam, 66, will replace Vo Van Thuong, who stepped down in March after being accused of violating party rules, just over a year after his appointment.

Widely considered one of the most powerful figures in the country, Lam was chosen by the party’s Central Committee earlier this week but authorities and state media revealed the nomination only on Saturday.

The party also named Tran Thanh Man as the new chairman of the National Assembly, replacing Vuong Dinh Hue, who last month over “violations and shortcomings”.

Man, 61, has served as deputy chairman of the parliament since 2021.