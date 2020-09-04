In this week’s Global COVID-19 Wrap, SABC News captures highlights from the African continent, Europe, Asia, and the Americas – as the number of confirmed infections worldwide rise.

Currently, the COVID-19 cases worldwide are over 26.5 million with more than 18.6 million recoveries and deaths at 873 821.

In South Africa, the number of confirmed cases passed the 630 000 mark this week. Deaths have risen past 14 500.

On the rest of the continent, 52 African Union Member States have so far reported 1 282 022 cases; with 30 680 deaths and 1 018 053 recoveries.

Below are COVID-19 stories making headlines around the world: