In this week’s Global COVID-19 Wrap, SABC News captures highlights from the African continent, Europe, Asia, and the Americas – as the number of confirmed infections worldwide rises.

Currently, the COVID-19 cases worldwide are over 24.6 million with more than 17.1 million recoveries and deaths at 836 112.

In South Africa, the number of confirmed cases passed the 618 000 mark this week. Deaths have risen past 13 628.

On the rest of the continent, 52 African Union Member States have so far reported 1 225 249 cases; with 28 910 deaths and 957 854 recoveries.

Below are highlights of COVID-19 stories making headlines around the world: