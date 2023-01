18-year-old Danny Goa from St Benedict College’s matric class of 2022 has made not only himself but also his family proud by achieving 11 As, including 100% in maths and science.

He achieved an average of 93% and was also the school’s top achiever in music and English.

Danny further appeared on the Independent Examinations Board’s (IEB) outstanding achievement list for achieving within the top 5% in 6 or more subjects and achieving a rating level of 7 in Life Orientation.

18-year-old from St Benedict’s College archives 11 As: