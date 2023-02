Friends, family and community members have described the slain Limpopo woman, Lindelani Nengovhela as humble, patient, and principled.

33-year-old Nengovhela’s lifeless body was found in a water-filled toilet pit at her home in Sidou village near Thohoyandou last Saturday. Her partner, comedian and socialite, Livhuwani Madadzhe, was arrested in connection with her murder.