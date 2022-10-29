The Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal has erupted with colour, song and dance as the celebratory atmosphere prevails ahead of King Misuzulu’s official coronation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will officially present the certificate of recognition to the AmaZulu King.

President Ramaphosa will be among the thousands of people from across the country witnessing the official presentation on behalf of government.

According to the certificate, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will now have powers to govern his area of jurisdiction in terms of custom and other applicable laws.

Highlights below:

Crowds erupting in chaotic scenes as Amabutho make an entry into Moses Mabhida fields….#KingMisuzuluKaZwelithini . #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/Hd8y1KEW9J — Vusi Khumalo (@djvuslo) October 29, 2022

Amabutho storm the pitch, bringing the crowd to their feet as they cheer them on #KingMisuzuluCoronation #KingMisuzuluKaZwelithini #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/pUaMJtqdd7 — Taliesha Naidoo (@Taliesha_Naidoo) October 29, 2022

WATCH: King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is now on his way to Moses Mabhida Stadium #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/Iw84Pd80nH — MaMthiyane (@skhangiwem) October 29, 2022

Inyosi uMdletshe recites a praise song ahead of the ceremony of the handing over of the Certificate of Recognition for #KingMisuzulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.#KingMisuzulukaZwelithini #KingMisuzuluCoronation

Live on https://t.co/TS6YUmN424 pic.twitter.com/7YjscbdJxm — SABC News (@SABCNews) October 29, 2022

Celebrations start ahead of AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s arrival at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Tune in for our rolling coverage on @Lotusfm #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/8ilCYjAQPl — Newsbreak (@Newsbreak_Lotus) October 29, 2022