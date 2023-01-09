ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled the governing party’s immediate action plan to turn the country around. Ramaphosa says in light of all the challenges facing the country, the ANC has adopted a six-point plan to turn things around. SABC News political editor Mzwandile Mbeje speaks to the ANC President.
VIDEO | SABC News exclusive interview ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa
Image: Twitter MyANCANC President Cyril Ramaphosa
