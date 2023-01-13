Former National Assembly speaker, Dr. Frene Ginwala has passed away. Ginwala was the country’s very first National Assembly Speaker in the democratic Parliament. She passed away last night, aged 90. Ginwala was an anti-apartheid activist, lawyer, an academic and political leader among others. In 2005, she was honoured with the order of Luthuli in Silver. She will be buried in a private funeral, according to the wishes of her family.

