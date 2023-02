News of the brutal killing of well-known South African rapper Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA, and his long-time friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane has shocked many.

A team of detectives of the police’s organised crime unit has taken over the investigation after two gunmen allegedly walked up to AKA and shot him and Motsoane outside a restaurant in a popular Durban nightlife district on Friday night.

The police say the motive for the attack is not yet known.