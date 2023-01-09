The Patriotic Alliance’s Itumeleng Elizabeth Lethoko has been elected mayor of Ditsobotla Local Municipality. Her nomination was supported by the ANC and Forum For Service Delivery.

The ANC received 16 seats following the by-elections on 14 December, while opposition parties had 23 combined.

Fikile Jakeni of the ANC was elected the Speaker of the Municipality. He received 20 votes while his opponent Letlamoreng Mosiane from the Save Ditsobotla Movement secured just 17 votes.

SABC News Tebogo Phakedi reports: