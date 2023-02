Over 30 000 patients are still on the waiting list for operations in Gauteng’s public hospitals. Some have waited up to five years for various types of surgery.

The provincial health department attributes this to Covid-19 and a skilled staff exodus.

Officials however indicated that some hospitals have done well with surgery marathons in reducing backlogs. But the Democratic Alliance in the province says these backlogs have resulted from incompetence and corruption.

