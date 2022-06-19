A video of four Bangladeshi and four Pakistani nationals who entered into the country illegally has surfaced. The video shows how the men tried to evade security by passing through a fire hydrant at the O.R Tambo International airport.

They arrived on Qatar air flight from Doha on Wednesday with no luggage. The eight illegal immigrants were later arrested by police.

Watch: Video of eight illegal immigrants caught bypassing security at O.R Tambo

Department of Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi, says the Bangladeshi and Pakistani nationals used the Eswatini and Mozambique routes to enter the country through O.R Tambo International.

Thirteen foreign nationals and 13 South Africans were among those nabbed.

Motsoaledi and Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula, addressed the media at O.R Tambo on Saturday addressing issues of improving measures to deal with security challenges at airports following reports of illegal immigration and corruption.

Motsoaledi says his Department is considering reviving transit visas in an attempt to help deal with foreign nationals entering South Africa illegally through O.R Tambo International Airport. The transit visas were discontinued in 2015.

The latest arrest is part of on-going efforts by Home Affairs authorities and police to punish syndicates working with foreign nationals intending to enter the country illegally. Recently, the kingpin of a syndicate, fraudulently issuing passports and other crucial documents to foreign nationals was arrested in a sting operation.

The ministers say authorities and law enforcement agencies will remain on high alert to ensure no corrupt or criminal activities take place at airports.