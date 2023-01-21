A local tech start-up ” Momint” has been nominated for the Southern African Start-Up Awards, taking the first step towards solving South Africa’s energy crisis.

The local tech start-up is based in Cape Town and has developed a ground-breaking solution that aims to solve South Africa’s energy crisis by making an investment in solar power accessible to all South Africans by February 2023.

One of the first sites to receive its solar power installation through the SunCash initiative is the Delmas High School in Mpumalanga, which will have converted fully to renewable energy by the end of this month.

Momint has been nominated in the Green Tech and Web 3.0 categories for this year’s Southern African Start-Up Awards and looks forward to sharing the SunCash initiative with SADC states this year.

Video: Local start-up develops creative solution to SA energy crisis: