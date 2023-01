The hyacinth invasion at the Hartbeespoort Dam, is now impacting businesses in the area. Large parts of the dam are already completely covered by the aquatic invader and it’s posing a big threat to local aquatic ecosystems and biodiversity.

Businesses and residents have appealed to the government to intervene immediately, before the tourism sector in the area is brought to its knees.

Video: Hyacinth invasion at the Hartbeespoort Dam impacting businesses