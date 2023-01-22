Coal truck drivers say the recent congestion of side tippers along the John Ross Parkway toward the Richards Bay port is cause for concern.

The drivers allege that they spend more than two days without being processed by the port, thus causing a traffic jam on both lanes of the N2 highway.

According to some reports, the high volume of trucks seen on the road is the result of increased demand from European countries for South Africa’s coal.

Transnet however, has blamed the problem on fewer cargo trains.

Video: Coal truck drivers concerned over congestion of trucks at Richards Bay port

