Former United States President, Donald Trump, has revealed that he is a criminal target of a Special Counsel investigation into the January 6th insurrection on the United States Congress in 2021.

Posting on social media’s Truth Social, Trump said he received a letter from Special Counsel, Jack Smith, notifying him that he was a target of a Grand Jury probe into efforts to stop the Congressional certification of the 2020 election results.

This is the clearest signal yet that Trump could be federally indicted for a second time, after similar charges in June over his willful retention of government classified materials.

SABC News Correspondent Sherwin Bryce-Pease reports that the Leading Republican nomination contender continues to face a growing number of criminal probes: