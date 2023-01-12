The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in Mozambique has instituted investigations regarding a video clip that was circulating on social media depicting members of defence forces throwing bodies of deceased people in a pile of burning rubble.

SADC Mission in Mozambique was deployed in July 2021 in Cabo Delgado region.

In a statement by chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, Hage Geingob says there has been tremendous improvement in the humanitarian and security situation in Cabo Delgado region.

He says this has resulted in the return of Internal Displaced Persons to their areas of origin. Regarding the video that has been circulating, Geingob says SADC does not condone acts reflected in the video.

He concluded by saying once the investigations are completed, appropriate measures will be taken in line with international Law of Armed Conflict.