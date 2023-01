Police in De Doorns in the Hex River Valley are warning motorists driving on the N1 highway not to stop and buy grapes from vendors along the side of the road.

They say there has been a spike in the number of robbery cases since the start of the grape harvesting season.

After stopping, unsuspecting motorists have been robbed of cellphones, wallets and cash.

De Doorns Police arrest a suspect found with stolen grapes on the N1 highway:

