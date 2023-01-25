The Democratic Alliance (DA) is marching against rolling blackouts, cadre deployment and alleged corruption in Johannesburg and Cape Town on Wednesday.

The party says the current rolling blackouts are a result of the African National Congress’s cadre deployment policy, adding that the ANC’s obsession to have a state-owned entity that is dismally failing to keep the lights on.

The official opposition is leading hundreds of its members and some civil society organisations on a march to the ANC head offices to protest over load shedding.

SABC News Reporter Samkele Maseko speaks to DA’s Richard Newton at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg ahead of the march.