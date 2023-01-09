The Democratic Alliance (DA) has condemned the suspected murder attempt on outgoing Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter, at the power utility’s Megawatt Park office.

Police are investigating after Eskom confirmed that a poisoning incident occurred last month when de Ruyter drank coffee suspected to be laced with cyanide.

De Ruyter resigned in early December, citing political pressure amid ongoing rolling blackouts and allegations of sabotage at the power utility. His last day in office will be at the end of March.