Bafana Bafana’s mission to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast rests with Wednesday’s result against Liberia.

Hugo Broos cut a relaxed yet wary mood at the team’s final press conference ahead of the qualifier, the mathematics is simple.

Four points in the remaining two matches and South Africa returns to the Africa Cup Of Nations, for the 3rd time in the eight editions of the tournament.

Hugo Broos quietly confident of qualifying for AFCON: