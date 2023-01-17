Former President Jacob Zuma’s legal team is pondering their next moves after the South Gauteng High Court granted the interdict against the private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa which was being sought by Zuma.

This means Ramaphosa will not have to appear in a criminal court this week and halts the private prosecution against him for now.

Ramaphosa’s legal team is celebrating – and says the judgment confirms the position that the private prosecution is motivated by ulterior purposes based on spurious and unfounded charges, constitutes an abuse of private prosecution provisions and displays a flagrant disregard for the law.

All of this is pending the hearing of the application to set aside the private prosecution against Adv Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughn.