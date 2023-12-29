VIDEO | A year of triumphs: Iconic SA sports moments that defined 2023

Reading Time: < 1 minute

As we bid farewell to 2023, it’s only fitting to reflect on the unforgettable moments that have left sports enthusiasts in South Africa and around the world in awe.

This year has been a rollercoaster of emotions, marked by breathtaking performances, unexpected victories, and shattered records. We celebrate the iconic sports moments that have captivated our hearts and minds, reminding us why we love the thrill and drama of athletic competition.

These moments not only showcase the incredible athleticism and skill of the participants but also remind us of the intangible qualities that make sports a compelling and enduring aspect of our lives.

Whether through moments of triumph, records broken, or displays of sportsmanship, the year 2023 has left an indelible mark on the tapestry of sports history, giving South Africans plenty to celebrate as a nation and cherish as we eagerly anticipate the next chapter in the world of sports.

Video depicting iconic sports moments that put South Africa in the spotlight:

2023 SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS by SABC Digital News