Prominent South African 200 metres sprinter Luxolo Adams is set to do wonders when he competes in the World Championships in Budapest in August. Adams has already qualified for the Olympic Games to be held in Paris next year after he ran under 20 seconds during the Diamond League in France last year.

He also made headlines when he beat Olympic gold medalist, Andre de Grasse.

Adams now believes he is on the right track to find himself on the Olympic podium.