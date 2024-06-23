Victims of Kariega floods plead for quicker help

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Disgruntled victims of the deadly floods earlier this month in Kariega are calling for the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality to speed up disaster recovery in the various areas that were affected by these floods.

Many are still accommodated in temporary residents in Kariega. The devastating floods left thousands homeless and ten people dead.

For many of these residents, the past three weeks have been depressing as many are concerned about when they will return to their respective homes.

“We have been from place to place; the floods are over now. We want our homes, this place here is not what we expected, we need to be in a better place,” says resident Sydney Swartz.

Some say since the disaster struck, they’ve been moving from place-to-place causing frustration over living conditions.

“We’ve got families here even my wife has back problems. There is no electricity here, the place we were living in was much better than this. So, they need to do something because our home was completely destroyed by the floods there in Lapland,” says another resident Janine Louw.

“This is not what the president promised us, we deserve better. We can’t be like this. We are not animals. We have got kids here, they just came to dump us here,” adds resident Nontsikelelo Bonga.

The municipality says over R18 million has been spent thus far in assisting victims and processes are under way to get more funds from national government.