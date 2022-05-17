The victim of an alleged racial incident at Stellenbosch University that saw a white student urinating on his belongings has opened a case of housebreaking, malicious damage to property, and racism at the local police station.

The alleged racist incident occurred over the weekend at De Huis Marais residence.

Students at the university are calling for punitive measures to be taken against the alleged perpetrator.

A video showing a white student at a male residence, Huis Marais, urinating on a black student’s belongings has led to a public outcry.

The 19-year-old, AgriScience student Babalo Ndwayana says he has been left traumatised by the ordeal.

Accompanied by the South African Students Congress (SASCO) Ndwayana has opened a case against his perpetrator.

“I am still traumatised. I cannot speak on the matter. I have opened a case of housebreaking, malicious damage to property, and racism.”

Student leaders are hoping the university will use the case to take a stand against racism.

“We stand with other students that the perpetrator be expelled. We would like to see institutional changes. It was in the media last year that De Huis Marais was to be disbanded, but it wasn’t. We are now at a place where the conversation is about whether it should be disbanded. This matter is indicative that De Huis Marais is not ready for a change in cultural transformation in Stellenbosch,” says SRC president Viwe Khobokana.

There are calls for transformation at the university:

SASCO Provincial Convenor, Sifiso Zungu says the alleged perpetrator must be expelled from the university.

“We are not interested in the suspension. We want the university to set an example by expelling the student. There have been many such cases at De Huis Marais.”

Some students wanted to speak on the condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation.

“Earlier this year we were made to sign a pledge to say we will not discriminate against each other. It is disappointing now to see such happening, especially for a fellow first year. We are deeply hurt we hope the university takes strong and hard measures.”

The university says it’s conducting an investigation while the alleged perpetrator remains suspended. SASCO has given the university until Thursday to conclude the matter, vowing to stage a protest.