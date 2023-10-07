Veteran rugby coach Eric Sauls has passed away

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The rugby fraternity in the Eastern Cape has expressed sadness following the death of veteran coach Eric Sauls.

He is known for developing and nurturing raw talent all the way to the Springboks.

The highly rated rugby coach made history when he guided the Baby Boks to the SANZAR/UAR Under-21 championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the 1999 tournament.

It was the first time South Africa had won an age-group tournament at the World Cup level.

Apart from the Baby Boks, Sauls also coached several national junior sides such as SA Schools, SA Under-19 and SA Under-21.

Some of these teams were captained by the likes of Corné Krige, Bobby Skinstad and John Smit, all of whom later became Springbok captains.

He was based in Kariega in the Eastern Cape and he is expected to be buried next week in his hometown.

Former Springbok manager Zola Yeye has described Sauls as a disciplinarian who has created a conducive environment for his players during his tenure

Yeye says, “He was a gentlemen. He loved rugby, it was his passion. He has developed so many players during his time and his passing is a sad loss to us as the rugby fraternity. I played with him for South Africa during these days, he was an established coach.”