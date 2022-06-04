Veteran broadcaster John Berks (80) has passed away after a long illness.

Berks worked for many years at commercial radio station Radio 702.

Tributes have been pouring in for the presenter including a tweet from former traffic presenter Aki Anastasiou who says Berks had a sense of humour like no other and was one of a kind.

A radio giant has fallen! A pioneer of talk radio in SA. He created the most authentic theatre of the mind experiences for his listeners. A sense of humour like no other. He had such a massive influence on my radio career. John Berks you were one of a kind! #RIPBerksie pic.twitter.com/b3FGZvBfj0 — Aki Anastasiou (@AkiAnastasiou) June 4, 2022