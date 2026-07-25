Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi remembered as a legend at funeral

Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi has run his race and deserves a crown. Member of Parliament Donald Selamolela made this statement at Sebogodi’s funeral.

Scores of mourners gathered at the Jack Botes hall in Polokwane, Limpopo to pay their last respects.

SEPUTLA SEBOGODI FUNERAL | MP Donald Selamolela remembers the veteran actor not only as a celebrated entertainer but also as an active citizen who championed voter registration. pic.twitter.com/nG3qEx1Ryt — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 25, 2026

Selamolela recalled speaking to the actor’s wife, who confirmed the news of his passing.

“I got hold of his wife when I heard that Seputla was not well. Mam Rosina said she would call me so I could speak to him when she got to the hospital on Thursday. Suddenly, I saw ‘Breaking News’ on Facebook, people saying Seputla is no more. Then I called Mam Rosina again and she was not answering her phone, but she eventually got back to me and confirmed that “indeed your brother, your father, your friend is no more. ”

The funeral procession of veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi arrives at Silicon Cemetery in Polokwane, where family, friends and supporters have gathered to bid him a final farewell before his burial.

CREDIT: Sphiwe Mkhize pic.twitter.com/r09ehA2GhF — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 25, 2026

VIDEO | Veteran SA actor Seputla Sebogodi laid to rest



Loved ones were also given an opportunity to view his mortal remains before the service. His son, Kgotatso Sebogodi, says the family is still coming to terms with the devastating loss.

“A happy man who always loved to smile. He loved the arts as a whole. He sang, he directed. I don’t know how to put it, for lack of a better word… he was super.”

Sebogodi’s stepdaughter then read an emotional tribute written by his wife, Rosina Semenya.

“I still fondly remember the time we met when we sat down to speak on my time as the MEC of Sport, Arts and Culture… but later that night you sent me a message that made me smile. You said, I didn’t even hear what you said. I was just admiring your beauty. I tried hard to play hard to get in the beginning, but it didn’t take long for the feeling to become mutual. You never hesitated about what you wanted. You said you wanted a wife.”

Actress Katlego Danke acted alongside Sebogodi as his on-screen wife on the SABC1 soapy Generations. She also paid her last respect.

“Charlie we are going to miss you. We know that as your colleagues we spent a portion of time with you, your family is going to miss you even more. I just want to say my friend my Charly retloja cream and make it nice, so that we can sit there and toast to the good memories that you left us with.”

For decades, Sebogodi captivated audiences with memorable performances in Generations, Bophelo ke Semphekgo, Suburban Bliss, The River, The Republic, Scandal, Mponeng and Gomora, among many others. He also appeared in The Woman King, Max and Mona and Mr Bones.

His colleagues bid him a final farewell with a standing ovation and one last round of applause, celebrating a remarkable life devoted to the arts.