Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi dies

Veteran South African actor Seputla Sebogodi has died.
In a statement, the Sebogodi family confirmed he passed on Wednesday evening due to complications related to diabetes.
He was best known as Kenneth Mashaba on Generations and also starred in Rhythm City, The River and Scandal! among many others.
Sebogodi also played in theatre production ‘Black Moon’, which was staged at this year’s National Arts Festival in Makhanda.
We have lost a true legend of South African television and theatre. His iconic roles, especially as Kenneth Mashaba on SABC’s Generations, brought so much talent and depth to our screens. My deepest condolences to his family and fans.
Rest in peace, Seputla Sebogodi. pic.twitter.com/s0z1MN70iO
— ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) July 16, 2026