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Veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi dies

Actor Seputla Sebogodi is known for roles in shows including Generations.
  • Actor Seputla Sebogodi is known for roles in shows including Generations.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC
Sashin Naidoo

Veteran South African actor Seputla Sebogodi has died.

In a statement, the Sebogodi family confirmed he passed on Wednesday evening due to complications related to diabetes.

He was best known as Kenneth Mashaba on Generations and also starred in Rhythm City, The River and Scandal! among many others.

Sebogodi also played in theatre production ‘Black Moon’, which was staged at this year’s National Arts Festival in Makhanda.

 

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