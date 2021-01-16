[File Photo] Phillips was an actor, writer, producer, music composer and featured in well-known productions including Phamokate, Backstage and Soul City.

The agent of veteran actor, Sam Phillips, who died in the early hours of Saturday morning, says the arts industry has lost an icon.

Gaenor Artiste Management Agent, Lynne Higgins, says Phillips played a pivotal role in shaping the acting industry.

Phillips graced South African TV screens for decades. He was an actor, writer, producer, and music composer and featured in well-known productions including Phamokate, Backstage and Soul City.

Higgins says he also acted in international plays like Athol Fugard’s Master Herold and The Boys in New Orleans.

“He was an amazing man. We will miss him. We loved him. He was an icon in our industry and there are no words to cover how devastated we at Gaenor’s are. He was part of our family. He was our grandfather in our family. He knew so many people from theatre, to TV, to writing, to scriptwriting, to film. So much that he has done in the industry and so many he has met in his place of work.”

