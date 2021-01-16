This is too much hey, death upon death😭😭😭💔💔💔 #RIPSamPhillips https://t.co/HTXBvqt018
— MaNeo (@Miss_Moudy) January 16, 2021
Life is not good 😢😢#RIPSamPhillips
— GAVSTA11.OFFICIAL (@GAVSTA11) January 16, 2021
#RIPSamPhillips#RIPWandiNzimande#RIPLindiweNdlovu#RIPIsraelMosehla
— LebogangMarieMoima (@MarieMoima) January 16, 2021
Another local actor Dr Sam Phillips has died. May your wonderful soul rest in perfect peace. A life very well lived
Condolences to his family.😭💔#RIPSamPhillips pic.twitter.com/y7JI9JgwGa
— African Ambassador (@african_ambass) January 16, 2021
Sleep well my great sir!#RIPSamPhillips pic.twitter.com/znDmCxaFuu
— Sello Maake KaNcube (@sellomkn) January 16, 2021