Veteran actor Chris April dies after home robbery

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Veteran South African actor Chris April will be buried on Saturday. April was murdered during a robbery at his home in Nyanga on the Cape Flats in February.

Family Spokesperson, Johnson Puza says assailants broke into the home of the 84-year-old and attacked him after he recognised one of the suspects.

He says, “Thieves broke into his house where they caught him in his sleep. They took his items and when they were about to leave, he recognised one of them. Thus they came back and injured him terribly. He was taken to Groote Schuur hospital, on the 6th of February until his passing at a different hospital, the Mitchell’s Plain district hospital on the 31st of March.”

April was known for his role in the local TV series, Stokvel. At the time of April’s death, he was working on a German TV series called Heaven Africa.