KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed that a man who took four people hostage at a house in Mountview in Verulam north of Durban, killed himself. It is believed that the 65-year-old man held four people hostage in their home.

He first released an 18-year-old after shooting and wounding him. Three people were later released. All the hostages have been transported to hospital for further medical care.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the hostage taker is believed to be related to the hostages. Private security company, Reaction Unit SA’s Prem Balram, who was among those first at the scene, says the wounded teenager has been taken to hospital.

“An 18-year-old boy that was shot in his hand was eventually freed from the house and received medical treatment, the South African police and a special task force are currently at the residence now negotiating with the suspect. The suspect, one 65-year-old male and three other family members,” says Balram.

Verulam hostage drama in Durban ends: Vusi Khumalo: