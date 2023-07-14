The eight security guards implicated in a shooting incident in which one person died and 17 others were injured during a clash with a group of pickers at the Buffelsdraai Landfill site in Verulam, north of Durban, have been granted bail.

The case has been remanded to the 10th of October.

The eight were arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder and attempted murder.

They appeared briefly in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court. It’s believed people were collecting scrap metal, plastics, and boxes when the guards opened fire.

Community members who gathered outside court expressed their disappointment at the court’s ruling.

One of the survivors of the attack, Sanele Nkandi says, “I am shattered by the court’s ruling. I was really not expecting this, they don’t deserve bail. What if they attack us again? They know where we are staying. Right now I can’t even walk properly because I was shot at by these guards. I am fearing for my life. I feel very let down by the court.”