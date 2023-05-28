Formula One World Champion Max Verstappen in a Red Bull extended his lead in this year’s title race with a dominant win at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Starting from pole next to Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, Verstappen never looked like giving up the lead, even when rain hit the street circuit.

Alonso continued his fantastic start to the season coming in second, ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon.

The Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell rounded off the top 5.

Verstappen’s teammate and closest title rival had a miserable weekend after crashing in qualifying and running outside the points the whole race, eventually finishing a lowly 17th.